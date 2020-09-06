Watch the scene of Kate del Castillo deleted from Bad Boys for Life

The movie Bad Boys for Life (2020), starring Will Smith and with the participation of Mexican actresses Paola Núñez and Kate del Castillo, has been available on the digital market since March 31 and CNET en Español had access to one of the scenes that was edited from the final version that hit theaters.

The cut scene shows the character Isabel Aretas (Kate del Castillo) and his son (Jacob Scipio) speaking in Spanish about the situation they are going through. The Latino characters are part of a family of drug traffickers that has a pending past with Mike Lowrey (Will Smith).

In Bad Boys for Life, Agents Mike and Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) no longer work alone to solve crimes, but must join the elite team AMMO, the new millennial division of the Miami police, to stop drug lord Armando Aretas.

The cast is completed by: Vanessa Hudgens (Spring breakers), Alexander Ludwig (Vikings), Charles Melton (Riverdale) and Paola Nuñez (The purge). The film is directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who take over from the original director, Michael Bay.

Bad Boys for Life It is available in digital format from Tuesday, March 31, and in 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD, from April 21.

Take a look at Kate del Castillo’s edited scene:

