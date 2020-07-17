Watch hundreds of stingrays stroll through Tampa Bay

It is not news to be alarmed, now that the hornets and the virus they scare us. On the contrary, it is a really curious image, which has been repeated twice this week: large groups of stingrays concentrated in the waters of Tampa Bay.

According to the FOX 13 news channel, the first images were taken on Monday, May 4, by Cathy Suglia from the 12th floor of a building in Channelside. In the video you can see a group of stripes, making circles near the Amalie Arena, a stadium that is used for sports games and concerts.

On Tuesday, May 5, Lindsay Seybert captured another video of a group of manta rays behaving the same way, near the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

According to FOX 13, it is probably a species known as “cow nose stripe” or “cownose rays” in English. The scientific name is Rhinoptera Bonasus and often swims in groups of hundreds or thousands, in a formation known as “fever.”

FOX 13 had already recorded this phenomenon more clearly, as we can see in the following videos:

The Washington Post carried out a report on this species, in which in addition to warning about their indiscriminate hunting, a curious fact was reported that could explain the presence of these animals in different waters. He Washington Post He explains that according to the Marine Ecology Progress Series magazine, these rays spend the winters around Cape Canaveral, in Florida, and then migrate north in the spring, to the same rivers and streams where they were born.