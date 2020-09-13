Wash your hands to the rhythm of your favorite song

Screenshot: Laura Martínez / CNET



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

For those people who are not used to washing and scrubbing their hands well, 20 seconds can sound like an eternity. Fortunately, there is an app called Wash Your Lyrics that turns the instructions for washing your hands into a useful infographic, but with the lyrics of your favorite song.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends frequent hand washing as a key part of any COVID-19 coronavirus prevention strategy. “Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, using the bathroom and before eating or preparing food, warns the CDC.

In America, a common suggestion is to sing the blissful Happy birthday twice, but Wash Your Lyrics makes this singing process … more personal.

Just enter your song title and artist, hit “Generate,” and let the website create a downloadable infographic that links your song to the recommended steps for washing your hands.

I tried the generator with the song The king, in the version of the Mexican singer Vicente Fernández, basically because it is a well-known song and my infographic began as it should be: I know well that I am outside … but the day I die I know that you will have to cry. (Unfortunately for this spell-obsessed editor, the app doesn’t recognize accents or eñes, so at least for my song in Spanish, I had to settle for a few doodles. “

The generator pulls song lyrics directly from Genius, so the length of the snippets that go with each artwork can vary quite a bit. You should time your song yourself to make sure you hit your 20 seconds. On the other hand, you also don’t want to stay for three minutes under the tap.

Wash Your Lyrics was created by William Gibson, a 17-year-old UK developer and designer who said he dedicated 24 hours to creating the project. It has run into some snags from growing traffic, but Gibson has been making adjustments on the fly to keep the generator running.



