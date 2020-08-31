Warzone in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will be up to 200 players

Activision



The game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will receive a new update on Monday June 29 to add the second part of the season four released just a couple of weeks ago.

The second part of season four includes new skins, weapons and accessories for the players, but its most relevant novelty is the 200 player games in Warzone, an increase from the 150 people allowed before this update.

In addition to games for up to 200 players in Warzone, this update includes contracts that can be activated for discounts at the Supply Station that allow you to buy items to increase your chances of survival.

The update also adds an observer scope, which allows you to scan the environment of the entire map, mark enemies and without showing the flash of the telescopic sights of sniper weapons. And speaking of precision weapons, this second season includes a Rytec AMR rifle, a .50 caliber weapon that joins the three precision weapons already available.

Leaving Warzone behind, in traditional multiplayer (with games of six or ten players), there is a new map called Cheshire Park that is located in an area of ​​London, England. The multiplayer mode also receives a game mode called Team Defender similar to Capture the Flag.

The second part of the season also includes the new operator Roze, among other improvements to the game.

The second part of season four will be released on Monday, June 29 at 11 p.m. United States Pacific Time. Activision said the download will be between 22GB and 36GB, and once done, a second download of about 3.5GB has to be done. Activision reiterated in the statement that players can uninstall unnecessary packages if they want to reduce the overall size of the game.

