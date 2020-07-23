WarnerMedia Signs Agreement with Apple to Distribute HBO Max

Screenshot by CNET



In the so-called war of streaming there is no small enemy and every alliance is welcome. According to a Deadline report, WarnerMedia announced that it has reached an agreement with Apple to distribute its new streaming HBO Max, which debuts on May 27 in the United States.

Apple has its own platform streaming, Apple TV Plus. But it is not an obstacle to the distribution agreements of HBO Max, which has already signed alliances with YouTube and Charter Communications, and which could also be distributed with other cable TV services belonging to AT&T – owner of HBO Max – such as DirecTV, AT&T Now and U-verse.

The agreement allows HBO Max to be available on Apple devices and integrated into the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD. Another advantage is that HBO Max subscribers will be able to find their programming through the Watch Now section and an exclusive HBO Max section, which allows searches with the Siri voice command.

With its start of operations on May 27, HBO Max joins the competitive world of streaming platforms along with Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, Quibi and Peacock. According to the report of DeadlineWarnerMedia expects to have 75 million to 90 million HBO Max subscribers by 2025.

