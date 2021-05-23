War Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Torrent Website Tamilrockers

The film War was first leaked by the illegal torrent website Tamilrockers. There are many Indian movies and web series available to watch for free in high print on the illegal torrent website Tamilrockers.

The film War was leaked just after the original release. It is one of the most popular movie, and the film War is also available to watch on many other illegal torrent websites.

The illegal torrent website Tamilrockers is best known for leaking Indian movies and web series. It also contains Hollywood content.

There are so many Hollywood movies and web series in Hindi dub. Let’s get the complete detail about the film War.

War Movie Download Leaked

War is an Indian film that includes action and a thriller. It has received 6.5 out of 10 on IMDb. In the film War, Kabir is a secret agent.

He is on a mission to catch the terrorist. His boss sends a man named Khalid. He stays with Kabir as his student and another agent. He supports Kabir to catch the terrorist.

The film War was directed by Siddharth Anand, and it was produced by Aditya Chopra. Abbas Tyrewala wrote the dialogues of the film War.

Siddharth Raghavan and Siddharth Anand did the screenplay of the film War. Aditya Chopra and Siddharth Anand gave the story of the film War.

Sanchit Balhara and Ankit Balhara gave the background score in the film War. Vishal-Shekhar composed the songs in the film War.

Benjamin Jasper did the cinematography of the film War, and it was edited by Aarif Sheikh. The film War was completed under Yash Raj Films. It was distributed by Yash Raj Films.

The length of the film War is 153 minutes. The budget of the film War was around 200 Crores INR, and the box office has collected around 475.5 Crores INR.

There are a total of five soundtracks in the film War. The music album of the film War was composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Kumaar gave the lyrics. Sanchit Balhara composed the themes.

The music album of the film War was released on 30th September 2019. It was recorded in 2018-19. Aditya Chopra produced the music album, and it was made under Vishal and Shekhar Studio and YRF Studios.

The film War has won many awards, such as Zee Cine Award, Screen Award, International Indian Film Academy Award, and Filmfare Award. It was nominated for Mirchi Music Awards also.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film War.

War Cast:

We have mentioned the cast of the film War below.

Hrithik Roshan as Maj. Kabir Dhaliwal Tiger Shroff as Capt. Khalid Rahmani – Saurabh Ashutosh Rana as Col. Sunil Luthra Sanjeev Vasta as Rizwan Illiyasi Mashhoor Amrohi as Firoze Contractor – Rizwan Illiyasi Yash Raaj Singh as Saurabh Soni Razdan as Nafeesa Rahmani Arif Zakaria as Dr. Utpal Biswas Anupriya Goenka as Aditi Nahta Vaani Kapoor as Naina Verma Dipannita Sharma as Dr. Mallika Singhal Shahbaz Akhtar as Vishal Amit Gaur as Lt col. Jimmy ShroffShrikant Dwivedi as Derrick Salmin Sheriff as Oslav Imran Ahemed as Saini Mohit Chauhan as Minister V.K. Naidu Abuzar Behzad as Raaj Bilal Hossein as Prateek Dishita Sehgal as Ruhi Verma Midhat Ullah Khan as Saeed Addam Ravi Awana as Basheer HassibJessy Lever as Muthu Swaroopa Ghosh as Sherna Patel, Defence Minister

Let’s talk about the release date of the film War.

War Release Date:

The film War was released on 2nd October 2019 on the day of Gandhi Jayanti. It is one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and also the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019.

It was released worldwide. If we get any update about the film War, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the film War.

War Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film War below.

