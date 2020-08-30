Want some AirPods but for less than $ 100? These are some options

Sarah Tew / CNET



If you’re like me, you’ve already poked around Amazon for cheaper alternatives to Apple AirPods, which have a starting price of $ 159 and go up to $ 199 if you want wireless charging. There are many cheap models on the market with good user ratings, but are they good?

In my experience, most of the time these headphones are fine, while others are lousy. However, a growing number of headphones are managing to improve their quality and be pretty decent options. Here are the best cheap wireless headphones on the market. All of these models cost less than $ 100 and have Bluetooth 5.0 and have strong wireless connections. Neither of these are great for making calls but they work well enough in quieter environments.



Playing:

Watch this:

AirPods: The 5 Best Alternatives for Under $ 100

4:50



Clarification: CNET may receive a percentage of the sales generated by the products we feature here.

Sarah Tew / CNET The most impressive thing about the EarFun Free headphones is that they have Bluetooth 5.0, charge via USB-C or wireless and are totally waterproof (IPX7). The battery lasts six hours of moderate use and costs only $ 45.

David Carnoy / CNET The Fiil T1X TWS headphones are solid for their modest price tag of just over $ 50. Provides good sound quality and is IP65 rated for sweat and water resistance.

Sarah Tew / CNET They cost half of the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 but have similar features, although the more expensive ones have deeper and more powerful sound. They have four microphones (two help reduce noise), are charged via USB-C and have IPX7 water resistance.

Sarah Tew / CNET The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 has a nice design and good audio for $ 100. Available in black and white, the second generation of these headphones offers charging via USB-C, up to seven hours of battery life and good audio quality for calls.

David Carnoy / CNET The Go Airs offer five hours of battery life, charge via USB-C and offer better sound than you would expect for its price. They are resistant to sweat (IP44).

The best under $ 50 to make calls TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 David Carnoy / CNET The TaoTronics SoundLiberty 79 retails for about $ 50. They deliver a well-defined sound with good bass, and they excel at making calls. They are fully waterproof (IPX7) and offer up to 8 hours of battery with moderate use.

Good for less than US $ 40 TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 Sarah Tew / CNET The TaoTronics SoundLiberty 53 look like the Anker Liberty Airs, although they don’t sound as good. However, they are only $ 35 and have better audio quality than you would expect for the price. They offer five hours of battery life with moderate use, and have an IPX7 rating for water resistance.

Sarah Tew / CNET We’re fans of Tribit’s XFree headphones and their XSound Go Bluetooth speakers. Both provide good sound for their low prices. The company’s X1 True Wireless Earbuds also perform well and sound pretty good for $ 40, with strong bass and decent clarity (better than AirPods). I can’t guarantee that they will fit well in everyone’s ears, but for $ 50, it’s hard to find better sound quality for this price. One downside is that the battery lasts less than three hours. But the refill box can give you up to five charges.

Sarah Tew / CNET I like the way the Soundcore Liberty Airs fit, but the Soundcore Liberty Neos sound just as good and cost less (they are regularly priced at $ 65 but are sometimes on sale for less than $ 50). These headphones are similar to the Tribit X1 but are a bit heavier although they look more durable. They last 3.5 hours of playtime, and the charging box provides up to eight extra hours.

Sarah Tew / CNET I don’t know how stylish the 1More Stylish True Wireless are, but they sound great. Priced at $ 100, they are the most expensive of all the models featured on this list. These headphones sound more accurate, so bass lovers will be somewhat disappointed. Its battery life has a maximum of 6.5 hours, with an extra 17 hours of battery life from the recharge box.