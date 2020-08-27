Walter Mercado is ready for his Netflix debut

Netflix



If there is someone who defined Hispanic television in the United States for decades, it is Walter Mercado, the Puerto Rican actor and dancer turned astrologer who became famous for spreading love in the form of horoscopes and good omens while sitting in an imposing armchair, wearing quirky capes and dazzling jewelry. At the peak of his career, Walter Mercado’s television segment was seen by 120 million viewers daily, yes, daily, for more than 30 years. It didn’t matter if you were a Pisces, Aquarius or Capricorn; Walter’s omens always ended well, on a positive note and closing his segment with a phrase that accompanied him to death: “And may you always receive peace from me, a lot of peace, but above all, a lot, a lot, a lot … love.”

Walter Mercado, who died in November 2019 at the age of 88, is the axis on which he turns Much Much Love, a documentary directed by Cristina Costantini (Science fair) and Kareem Tabsch (The Last Resort, Dolphin lover) which premieres Wednesday, July 8 on Netflix. The producer is Alex Fumero. (Check out the official trailer below).

Ahead of its time

Much Much Love It was the product of a happy coincidence in which three young Hispanics agreed after discovering that each one, in turn, wanted to tell the life of the popular astrologer; the one with whom their respective mothers and grandmothers had spent many good times in front of the television. In 2017, and after a series of lucky coincidences, Costantini, Tabsch and Fumero got together on a conference call to discuss the details of a possible collaboration. Two years later, the three of them came to the Sundance Festival together to present the final product – appropriately decked out in colorful capes. to Walter Mercado.

Matt Sayles / AP for Netflix



Between 50 and death

Much Much Love makes an emotional – and very detailed – account of Mercado’s life, from his childhood in Ponce, Puerto Rico, until practically the end of his life, when in August 2019, with already very fragile health, he traveled to Miami to attend to the opening of Mucho Mucho Amor: 50 años de Walter Mercado, an exhibition organized by the Miami History Museum to celebrate 50 years on television. Costantini and Tabsch were there to capture the atmosphere of their last public appearance, surrounded by fans eager for a selfie with him and journalists lining up to interview the legend. Walter’s media party in Miami includes an interview with the journalist Jorge Ramos, who at one point insists on taking the age out of the venerable astrologer. “87? Can I say your age?” Ramos asks, to which Walter responds, undeterred, being “between 50 and death.”

Costantini and Tabsh do a good job of breaking down –in 96 minutes– the history of a complex being; a paradoxically spiritual intellectual who was ahead of his time by refusing to be pigeonholed into a gender-specific definition. Mercado never spoke publicly about his sexuality, and although he is pressured – several times, in fact – by filmmakers to broach the subject, Mercado always comes forward talking about gods and mystical connections with nature.

“Walter and his family told us we were obsessed with sex!” Tabsch recalls, amused, of the repeated occasions when he and Costantini urged the astrologer to talk about their sexuality. “I remember a private conversation with Walter, where there were no cameras or microphones and I said: ‘HesitateWe’re going to ask you about this, ‘”Tabsch says. But Walter (being Walter) never gave in. After all, having been born in 1932 and raised in a place – and a time – when people just didn’t speak in public about his sexuality, discussing the subject was over the top.

Walter Mercado never marched in the gay parades, nor did he go through life waving the rainbow flag, but he was such an authentic guy that, when no one imagined him, he stood in front of the cameras of national television wearing sequined capes, stunning jewelry , a lot of makeup and salon hairstyle. It didn’t matter how he called himself sexually. The cards were drawn. “Thirty years ago … thirty years! … Walter talked about how the future was not going to be feminine and masculine. That the future would not be binary,” says Tabsch, paraphrasing Mercado.

The farewell

Through the documentary parade several famous and others not so famous who were decisive in the life of the astrologer; from producers who made his way to fame to “partners” who betrayed him to steal his first and last name – literally. There are many scenes that move and one that will probably make many whimper: In this we see Lin-Manuel Miranda getting to know “his childhood hero”, while Mercado, for his part, can not of the excitement of meeting the very Hamilton. For several minutes, Lin-Manuel and Walter exchange compliments, naming each other each other’s number one fan – laughter rages, selfies, the tears and the hugs.

Although the work of the documentary maker is very similar to that of the journalist, in the sense that you have to keep a healthy distance from the subject, something that transpires in a very pleasant way in Much Much Love It is the relationship that the filmmakers came to establish with Walter Mercado. In an interview, visibly moved, Costantini recalls the last days of the recording, in one of the many visits they made to her home in Puerto Rico, when Walter was walking hard and suffering from all kinds of pain.

“One thing we don’t talk about much is how close we got to Walter,” says Costantini. “When we started filming this, he was like an icon from our childhood; something that reminded us of our families, but in two years we became very close; Walter became like a great-uncle, a weird, fabulous uncle, to us “. This relationship became so close that Kareem and Fumero were among the pallbearers at Walter’s funeral.

Costantini and Tabsch finished recording on November 1, 2019. Walter passed away the next day, because Walter – being Walter – had to die on the Day of the Dead.

Much Much Love It is dedicated to the grandmothers of the creators (Alejandrito, KanKan and Ceena) and to the grandmothers of the whole world. Mine are no longer around here, but believe me, they would have enjoyed it very much.

Much Much Love premieres July 8 on Netflix.