Walter Mercado, a light of hope for Latinos, according to documentary

The famous Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado (1932-2019) was for decades a light for Latinos in the United States, an unrepeatable life that is portrayed in the documentary “Mucho Mucho Amor”, which premieres this Wednesday on Netflix.

The Latino trio of creators of “Mucho Mucho Amor” told Efe on Tuesday how the steps were taken to create this documentary, a tribute to this Puerto Rican whose programs, for decades, were expected in the homes of millions of Hispanics with the hope of a message of a better future for their lives, which were not easy in the United States, their host country.

“Our grandmothers were telling us to shut up at 5.45pm,” said Los Angeles-based producer and screenwriter Alex Fumero, one of three Latinos who have joined efforts to make “Much Much Love” possible.

“We did not understand why we should shut up,” recalls Fumero, who, like many other Latinos, knew the figure of Walter Mercado from childhood, whom he defines as “someone different.”

“Walter Mercado was different and that was reflected in his striking aesthetics,” says Kareem Tabsch, another of the creators of “Mucho Mucho Amor.”

“Walter Mercado reminds us of our grandmothers. It symbolized the connection with the Latin culture ”, emphasizes Tabsch, from a Cuban mother.

GAVE HOPES TO THE LIFE OF THE LATINOS

“It gave hope in their lives to many Latinos in the United States,” says Tabsch, for whom Walter Mercado, simply, already with his extravagant clothes, capes and hairstyles, clearly showed bravery.

That unmistakable style is reflected in a film project in which recognized figures from the Latin American world appear, such as the Puerto Rican playwright and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos, Cristina Saralegui, Howard Stern or Raúl de Molina .

Cristina Costantini, the third creator of “Mucho Mucho Amor”, highlights the extravagant image that Walter Mercado created, wrapped in long layers of colors, pendants and hairstyles more typical of a mature woman than a man.

“He thought a lot about his image. He needed jewelry and decorations for people to pay attention to him, “stresses Constantini.

CULMINATING THE WORK TOOK 2 YEARS

However, the authors of the documentary, which took almost 2 years to complete the work, clarify that outside the focus of the cameras Walter Mercado was a reserved and cultured person, although with that striking nuance, “a form of self-esteem,” according to Tabsch emphasizes, a very particular personality that allowed him for decades to succeed in the Hispanic market in the United States and Latin America.

“Mucho Mucho Amor”, in which Walter a Mercado is shown during his career as a dancer and actor, ended the day before his death, at the age of 87, on November 2, 2019.

The documentary was officially released last January 24 at the Sundance festival in Park City (Utah) and arrives on Netflix tomorrow.

The authors emphasize that the passage through Netflix is ​​a very important step that will allow the documentary to reach the entire public, outside the Latin sphere where Walter Mercado was, without a doubt, a reference.

Scene from “Much Much Love: The Legend of Walter Mercado”. (Netflix)

“Netflix is ​​a platform that reaches all communities, global, and that is very important for its dissemination,” said Fumero.

Tabsch said that despite being a Latino, a Puerto Rican, Mercado had the idea of ​​transcending that market to reach the entire American public, a step he never took.

“Walter Mercado spoke English but had a problem with his accent,” Costantini recalls of the barrier that the language posed to reach more audiences, although he remembers that even some Americans, without understanding a word of Spanish, came to follow one of their programs impacted by the image of the Puerto Rican.

Astrologer Walter Mercado worked at Univision and Telemundo. (Reform Agency)

Regarding the issue of Walter Mercado’s sexuality, Fumero remembers that although he was asked about it on countless occasions, he always replied that the new generations were obsessed with sex.

“He told us that you had relations with stars and planets,” says Fumero, who clarifies that Walter Mercado did not identify himself as straight, without further ado.

“The legacy he leaves is that what is important is love of neighbor and others,” says Tabsch.