Walmart works on a membership to face Amazon Prime: report

Walmart



Walmart will launch Walmart Plus, a new type of membership designed to compete with Amazon Prime, according to a report from Vox.

Anonymous sources told the outlet that Walmart Plus could arrive in trial mode next month and would be the relaunch of its grocery and appliance delivery service –– similar to Amazon Fresh––, Walmart Delivery Unlimited, which has an annual cost of US $ 98. And according to the sources cited by Vox, this service will include benefits that Amazon will not be able to replicate, all as part of an effort to distance itself from its competitor.

According to the report, Walmart Plus will come with a messaging feature that will allow users to place orders via text messages.

According to an eMarketer report, Amazon leads the current e-commerce market and has 38.7 percent market share, followed by Walmart with 5.3 percent and eBay with 4.7 percent.

In its latest financial report, Amazon indicated that it already has over 150 million Prime members Worldwide. This membership has an annual cost of US $ 119 and as of October 2019 includes the grocery and household delivery service, Amazon Fresh.

