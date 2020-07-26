Walmart to sell its Vudu service to Fandango: report

SOPA Images/Getty



Fandango, the company dedicated to selling movie tickets, agreed with Walmart to buy Vudu, a service of streaming video on demand. In an email sent to CNET, a Fandango spokesperson indicated that the deal will be closed in the coming months.

In accordance with TechCrunch, Vudu will continue to operate regularly for users, so they can continue to use their current password. In addition, Vudu will continue to drive Walmart’s digital movie and television store within Walmart.com.

The Vudu sale started in October 2019, when Walmart indicated that Vudu “is not fundamental for its business”.

Vudu is a digital service from Walmart that offers more than 10,000 titles of free content, including movies and series; as well as content for purchase or rent. The Vudu app is present on televisions, video game consoles, boxes for streaming, computers, mobile devices and more.

The market of streaming entertainment services It is becoming more competitive as more companies launch their own services.

