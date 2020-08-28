Walmart Plus subscription service coming this month: report

Walmart



Walmart is reportedly launching its subscription service, called Walmart Plus, this July. The service, which seeks to compete against Amazon Prime, will cost $ 98 a year and will include things like one-day grocery delivery, discounts at Walmart gas stations and early access to certain offers, according to the Recode website.

Walmart was preparing to launch the service in March or April, but had to delay it due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. It is not clear whether the service will initially be available throughout the United States or only in select locations, according to Recode.

In May, Walmart said its online sales rose 74 percent in the United States in the most recent quarter, driven by shopping for the supermarket online during the coronavirus crisis. But the giant chain of stores has a long way to go to compete with Amazon on the Internet. As of March of this year, Amazon had a 38 percent share of the digital sales market, while Walmart had only 5 percent, according to market research firm eMarketer.

, which costs $ 119 a year, has more than 150 million subscribers worldwide. On July 6, Amazon announced plans to open a distribution center in Arkansas, the state where Walmart is based.

Walmart declined to comment on the Recode report.