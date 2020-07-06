Walmart parking lots nationwide to convert to drive-ins starting August

Starting in August, 160 Walmart parking lots will be transformed into movie theaters as part of a partnership with Tribeca Enterprises.

Walmart announced the deal with Tribeca Enterprises on Thursday and will host the touring program until October. The Tribeca Drive-in team will help Walmart hold 320 displays outside of stores across the country.

“Drive-Ins has been an exclusive program for Tribeca since we started the Tribeca Film Festival 19 years ago after September 11,” said Jane Rosenthal, co-founder of the New York-based media company with Robert De Niro at 2003. “But now, the Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way of watching movies: it is one of the safest ways for communities to come together. We are delighted to partner with Walmart to bring more people together around the shared film experiences Tribeca is known for. ”

Drive-in theaters have become a staple renewed during the coronavirus pandemic, offering the classic movie experience while practicing social distance, and other venues have been transformed to meet demand. Ontario International Airport in San Bernardino County announced that it would host four drive-in screenings in June and July.

Ahead of the August national initiative, Walmart will act as a presentation partner for the Tribeca Drive-In film series that began Thursday, with screenings to be held throughout the month of July in four cities, including Pasadena. Tribeca Enterprises also partnered with AT&T and Imax to bring film screenings and comedy events to the city’s Rose Bowl, which canceled its annual July 4 celebration. A full schedule and tickets are available at TribecaFilm.com

Walmart will allow viewers to order food and other supplies online and pick them up on the sidewalk on the way to see the movie, and screenings will include special appearances by filmmakers and celebrities.

In the same announcement, the retail corporation said it would start a virtual summer camp, hosted by celebrities like Drew Barrymore, Neil Patrick Harris, LeBron James, and Idina Menzel.

