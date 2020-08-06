Walmart delays arrival of service that would rival Amazon Prime: report

Getty Images



Walmart has delayed the launch of its long-awaited subscription service, according to a report from the Recode site. Walmart Plus, which reportedly will cost $ 98 a year and will include benefits like same-day supermarket delivery and discounts at Walmart gas stations, seeks to compete with the Amazon Prime service from the e-commerce giant.

The Walmart service was initially expected in March or April, but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later it was planned for JulyBut that did not happen either. It is now unclear when the new release date will be.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In May, Walmart said its online sales in the United States rose 74 percent, thanks in part to the increased sale of grocery items via the Internet, related to quarantine.

Walmart has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

The company still has a lot of work to do to compete against Amazon. As of March, Amazon accounted for 39 percent of all online sales in the United States, compared to 5 percent for Walmart, according to research firm eMarketer. Amazon Prime, which costs $ 119 a year, has more than 150 million paid members worldwide.



Playing:

Watch this:

Silicon Valley vs. Congress: This is what happened

6:51



s