Walmart breaks the tradition of Black Friday and will close stores on Thanksgiving

Walmart



Walmart said Tuesday, July 21, that it will close its stores on Thanksgiving. The move ends the retailer’s tradition of starting its Black Friday in-store sales on Thanksgiving. The closure will also extend to Walmart-owned stores, Sam’s Club.

“We know this has been a difficult year, and our associates have performed up to the task,” said John Furner, CEO of Walmart US, in a press release. “We hope you have a special Thanksgiving at home with your loved ones.”

In addition to free time, the company said it will also give bonuses between $ 150 and $ 300 to employees in August. Walmart said this is the third round of bonuses for its employees since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic for a total of US $ 1,100 million.

Also this week, Walmart began requiring customers to cover their faces while shopping. The retail giant said it will put up signs and post designated “health ambassadors” employees at store entrances to remind customers to wear a face mask or face mask.

Walmart and Sam’s Club stores will operate normal hours on Wednesday, Nov.25, the company said. More information on store hours for Friday, Nov. 27, will be announced later, Walmart said.

While closing stores is a break from tradition, the company could still offer early Black Friday deals on its website. Online sales continue to hit record levels as consumers shift their spending to phones and laptops and move away from physical stores. In 2019, Black Friday turned out to be the second-largest online sales day, hitting $ 7.4 billion. Cyber ​​Monday (or Cyber ​​Monday) reached $ 9.4 billion.

Walmart said its U.S. e-commerce sales grew 74 percent in May due to increased online grocery sales amid the pandemic. The measure marks the largest percentage jump for Walmart’s online sales in the past three years. As of March, Walmart surpassed eBay as the second-largest online seller.

But the retail giant has a long way to go if it wants to catch up with Amazon at number one. Amazon captured 39 percent of online sales in the United States in March, while Walmart’s share was just 5 percent, according to eMarketer. It has been reported that Walmart to launch its own subscription service to compete with Amazon Prime in July. The retail giant’s service is rumored to cost $ 98 a year and includes benefits like same-day grocery delivery, discounts at Walmart gas stations, and early access to some deals.