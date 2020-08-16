Walmart and CVS are going to require customers to wear face masks

Walmart



If you plan to go shopping at Walmart or CVS after this week, you will have to wear face masks as the retail giants will require their customers to cover the face starting Monday, July 20. For its part, Target will also require its customers to wear face masks starting August 1.

“As the number of confirmed cases [de COVID-19] has skyrocketed in communities across the country recently, the number and types of face covering mandates have also been implemented, “wrote Lance de la Rosa, Chief Operating Officer of Walmart, Dacona Smith and Chief Operating Officer of Sam’s Club in a statement Wednesday, July 15. “Currently, about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some kind of government mandate to cover their faces.”

Walmart will post signs and post employees designated as “Health Ambassadors” outside store entrances to remind shoppers to wear a mask.

In turn, CVS will also require the use of face masks as of July 20, according to a July 16 statement.

“With the recent increase in COVID-19 infections, we join with others to take the next step and require that all customers wear face masks when entering any of our stores across the country,” said CVS Chief Operating Officer , Jon Roberts. “What we are asking is that clients help protect themselves and those around them by listening to the experts and heeding the suggestion to put on a mask.”

Target, for its part, will require all customers, except young children and people with underlying medical conditions, to wear masks beginning Aug. 1. The retail chain said on its coronavirus response page that Target will provide disposable masks at the store entrance to shoppers who do not have one.

COVID-19 It is spread primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or speaks, according to the United States CDC. These droplets can fall into the mouth or nose of other people or be inhaled into the lungs. It is recommended that everyone wear a cloth face covering while in public, especially when other social distancing measures cannot be practiced, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

