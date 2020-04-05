Walking Dead Season 10 Finale: When The Delayed Episode Will Release

When will AMC launch The Walking Dead season 10 finale? The ultimate episode of the present’s 16-episode tenth season has been delayed indefinitely, however it has been confirmed to air someday in 2020. Thus far, that is the one element formally confirmed by AMC concerning its launch.

The coronavirus pandemic has created an unlucky scenario for the movie and TV trade. The pandemic has halted manufacturing on motion pictures and TV exhibits globally, resulting in quite a few launch delays. One of many properties closely affected by all of it is The Walking Dead universe. It was introduced in late March that AMC had determined to finish The Walking Dead season 10 early as a result of such points. The new plan was to air episodes 14 and 15 as scheduled, with episode 15 representing the tip of the season. The season finale, then again, titled “A Sure Doom,” was to function a standalone episode that might air by itself in some unspecified time in the future in 2020. Initially, it will have aired on the identical night time as The Walking Dead: World Past‘s sequence premiere on April 12th, however the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench into that plan as properly.

With the discharge date being pushed again, AMC should think about completely different choices for airing the finale, and what the community will in the end do with the episode will in fact rely on sure components, not the least of which being the size of the manufacturing delays. The finale has already been filmed in fact, so the issue is that the episode was nonetheless within the post-production section. Showrunner Angela Kang has stated that they have been solely per week and a half away from finishing the episode [by way of ComicBook]. Kang has additionally stated that not every part might be carried out remotely for The Walking Dead throughout the pandemic. As quickly as everybody concerned can get again to work on the episode, it should not take too lengthy for it’s prepared.

As Kang has identified, it is exhausting to foretell when the social isolation mandates will finish and manufacturing can proceed. The Trump administration presently has social distancing tips lasting till April 30, however this may very well be prolonged — and lots of anticipate that it’ll. In any case, AMC ought to be capable to air the episode in the summertime, or on the earliest, Might. However summertime looks like the best choice for The Walking Dead to air its season 10 finale.

The place AMC will slot the finale is simply one of many issues dealing with The Walking Dead universe in 2020. AMC had massive plans for this 12 months, contemplating that it is about to have three exhibits. It is seemingly that they’d a plan to exchange one present with one other for the rest of the 12 months, with Concern the Walking Dead seemingly premiering after World Past‘s conclusion, and The Walking Dead season 11 kicking off in October after Concern the Walking Dead season 6 had wrapped up. AMC would have been in a position to preserve The Walking Dead‘s Sunday night time time slot occupied with a brand new episode from one of many three exhibits presumably for the remainder of the 12 months, however the coronavirus pandemic has now derailed this plan. It stays to be seen how AMC — together with the remainder of the leisure trade — will in the end deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

