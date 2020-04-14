Download Voot’s Marzi Web Series Leaked by Tamilrockers:

An amazing series named Marzi is available on the Voot app consists of 6 episodes that approximately 45 minutes. Marzi is a story all about a father (Anurag Saraswat), his son and a lady (Sameera). Let me tell you that, this Marzi series is the reversion of the UK show Liar. Firstly, Sameera has done the break up with her boyfriend and dipped into depression and a lot of stress due to her parent’s death, she is a teacher in a higher secondary school as well.

Apart from that, Dr. Anurag Saraswat’s wife died due to a suicide case. One day, Sameera (a 30-year-old lady) has a date night with a colleague (Anurag Saraswat) of her sister. On that night, she was raped by him but folks were not agreeing as everyone knew that he was an honored doctor. Both try to prove their innocence, as well as Sameera, said “Na Bolna Kafi Nahi Hota Kiya? A No means No”.

The story is interesting overall as well as it takes a big twist in the series because both end up at their places. Sister of Sameera (Shivani) calls the police and women doctor to test Sameera. That the culprit is a well-respected member of the society is hammered home to a point of exhaustion. That she is a heavy drinker and battling depression is used against her to nullify the credibility of her claim.

After that Sameera also tries to expose Anurag on all the social media channels. She started doing post hatred comments against DR. Anurag Saraswat that’s why his son Ayaan is also started to hate his father. But it is the incompatible tone of Marzi that weighs down deeply on its purpose.

But when the breathing characters slide down into campy brutality in the climax, it rings insincere. A handful of elite pubs and fancy restaurants speckled across the dull town become the epicenter for all the action.

But here, the aspire is to hold on to the audiences’ notice until the very end no matter how. The performances are modified to suit the mood of let’s obtain the bastard crucifixion. I was quite kicked by the heroine’s sister’s spouse babysitting his daughter and putting on an apron and catering in the kitchen while the wifey goes elsewhere to make the bucks. The pair here is not in its adolescence.

She had blamed another man of rape and then taken back her grievance. She may be delusional or anything. But her rape claim must be taken seriously and proven to be necessary. At times, you feel for Sameera for being dishonored by a man and want impartiality for her.

The women in the narrative are empowered but mercifully it neither become their gain nor disadvantage, and the yarn remains neutral. Marzi is held by Aahana Kumra Kumra and Rajeev Khandelwal, who with their gripping performances describe you to their side of the story. More roles participated by competent actors like Shivani Tanksale and Suhaas Ahuja too has their foggy secrets, and everyone appears to be beating astonishing or the other.

The setting of the network series is Shimla, but you get to see small of the scenic mountains. It also takes an earlier look at problems a rape fatality goes through during medical tests and police investigation. With every make known during the police investigation, if one question gets a reply, there are new ones that explode up. The background music gets harsh at times, making it hard to hear the dialogues. In the end, we can say that this series is based on the sexual or rape case that Anurag did with Sameera and tried to prove he is very innocent.