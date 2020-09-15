Vodka against the coronavirus? You better take it and don’t do experiments

If 38 percent of the population of the United States you fear catching the coronavirus for drinking a Corona beer, why wouldn’t there be another percentage who believe in the properties of vodka to prevent the coronavirus? Alcohol is apparently in the middle of all this paranoia generated by the epidemic.



Reproduciendo:

Mira esto:



Coronavirus: Lo que necesitas saber sobre el brote de…



3:29



El 4 de marzo, el fabricante de vodka Tito’s, que tiene su sede en Austin, Texas, publicó en Twitter un comunicado para aclarar que su licor no funciona para realizar desinfectantes caseros. “Según el CDC [Centro para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades de Estados Unidos], the hand sanitizer must contain at least 60 percent alcohol. Tito’s vodka is 40 percent alcoholic and therefore does not meet the current CDC recommendation, “reads the company’s tweet.

Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito’s Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol, and therefore does not meet the current recommendation of the CDC. Please see attached for more information. pic.twitter.com/DtpfsAHZKJ – TitosVodka (@TitosVodka) March 5, 2020

Apparently, this confusion originated from an article published on January 30, 2019 on goodhousekeeping.com, where they teach how to maintain a smelling and germ-free environment with homemade recipes. One option, for example, recommends mixing 2 cups of water; 1/2 cup of white or cider vinegar; 1/4 cup rubbing alcohol, 70% strength and 1 to 2 drops of orange essential oil. ”

So a user named Rick Holter (@rickholter), quoted this article and said he planned to keep a liter of Tito’s vodka in his office, to keep his desk clean, adding the #Coronavirus tag.

After the clarification of the vodka manufacturer on the social network, the user asked if in any case the bottle can be left on the desk, and they replied: “Why not?”

Fair enough. OK to still keep the bottle on the desk? — Rick Holter (@rickholter) March 5, 2020

Several tweeters took advantage of the situation to make jokes. For example, a woman who calls herself Eva Lydia (@ Vo80), assures that it is a market opportunity to launch a disinfectant with the Tito’s brand.

However, a conversation between two tweeters about the usefulness of hand sanitizers brought the matter back to the seriousness it deserves: “I hate to say you’re wrong Stephanie (…), alcohol-based sanitizers actually do the opposite of what we need, which is to strengthen our immune system. These weaken your immune system against viruses. “

I hate to say you’re wrong Stephanie but like so many sheep in our society, alcohol-based sanitizers actually do the opposite of what we need which is to build up our immune system. These weaken your immune system against viruses. — HustleIn&HustleOut (@HustleInandOut) March 4, 2020

According to the CDC, “Washing your hands with soap and water is the best way to get rid of germs in most situations,” but adds: “If soap and water are not available, you can use a hand sanitizer based on alcohol, containing at least 60 percent alcohol. “

The coronavirus was first detected in central China’s Wuhan city and has so far infected more than 95,000 people and caused more than 3,200 deaths. On CNET in Spanish we make a guide to answer all your questions. And yes, you can read it while having a shot of vodka or a corona beer and nothing is going to happen to you.