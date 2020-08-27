Vocalist of the band Power Trip dies

Riley Gale, lead singer of the thrash metal band Power Trip, has died at the age of 34.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we must announce that our singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night,” the group shared on their Twitter account on August 26.

“Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was a great rock star and a humble and generous friend. He reached so many lives through his lyrics and through his enormous heart. He treated everyone he met as friends and always cared for his loved ones, ”the statement said.

In 2008, Gale founded the band in Dallas, Texas, alongside drummer Chris Ulsh, bassist Chris Whetzel, and guitarists Blake Ibanez and Nick Stewart. Their first EP “Armageddon Blues” was released in 2009, followed by Power Trip in 2011. The band released two studio albums, Manifest Decimation in 2013 and Nightmare Logic in 2017, as well as a compilation album titled Opening Fire in 2018.

Power Trip toured with other heavy metal artists such as Ozzy Osbourne, Anthrax, Exodus, Five Finger Death Punch, and Napalm Death.