VIXX’s Ken shall be bidding followers goodbye for a short time as he enlists for his mandatory navy service, later this summer time.

On Might 12, Jellyfish Leisure informed media shops, “VIXX’s Ken is planning to enlist this July. Nonetheless, the precise date of his enlistment has but to be decided, so please perceive.”

In the meantime, VIXX’s Ken shall be releasing his solo debut album ‘Greeting‘ this coming Might 20, as a short message of farewell to his followers.