VIXX’s Ken shares tracklist for his 1st solo mini album, ‘Greeting’

May 14, 2020
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

VIXX‘s Ken has launched the tracklist for his upcoming 1st solo mini album, ‘Greeting‘!

The mini album comprises a complete of 5 all-new tracks together with title monitor “10 Extra Minutes“, Ken’s pre-release duet with Monday KizTo Us Who Have To Endure“, plus “Approaching You Sincerely“, “Meteor Bathe“, and “So Romantic“. 

Significantly, monitor #5 “So Romantic” was composed, written, and produced by Ken’s fellow VIXX member Ravi alongside Puff, giving a shoutout to VIXX’s followers. 

Keep tuned for the complete launch of Ken’s 1st mini album ‘Greeting’, approaching Might 20 at 6 PM KST. 

