VIXX‘s Ken and Monday Kiz’s Lee Jin Sung have launched a shock teaser clip for an upcoming collaboration observe, “To Ours“!

In a live clip teaser that includes the 2 energy vocalists above, Lee Jin Sung and Ken meld their melodic voices completely to a sentimental, conventional ballad style observe.

Look out for Ken x Monday Kiz’s “To Ours”, set to drop on Might 6 at 6 PM KST!