Vitalik Buterin called for the creation of a decentralized exchange for Bitcoin and Ethereum

March 25, 2020
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin considers it important to develop a “precise” decentralized exchange (DEX) for exchanging bitcoin and ETH.

In his opinion, this must be an off-server platform that does not require perception, with a particular person interface like Uniswap.

“It is a shame that we nonetheless can’t merely switch between the two largest cryptocurrency ecosystems,” – acknowledged Buterin.

Bitcoin householders are all for such an exchanger, as they could be succesful of use Ethereum-based dApps, along with the DeFi sphere, good contracts and completely different capabilities, he believes.

Buterin moreover called for the creation of decentralized bridges between Ethereum and completely different cryptocurrencies. Based mostly on him, he talked about the matter with ZCash co-founder Zuko.

“I consider we’re capable of every work more durable to position conversations into movement. I want to see further, “ – added Buterin.

In the suggestions on the tweet, clients noticed that DEX already exists, offering the exchange of ETH for completely different cryptocurrencies, much like Nash or Bancor. Ultimate in November last yr launched cross-platform shopping for and promoting between tokens of EOS and Ethereum networks.

Recall that this month Buterin provided the Ethereum roadmap for the subsequent 5-10 years.

