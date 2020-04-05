Vikings Theory: Which Norse God Each Main Character Represents

Vikings has many parts associated to Norse mythology, with some characters believed to both be descended from them or be gods in disguise. When taking a better take a look at the primary characters of the sequence, they certainly have some traits in widespread with a few Norse gods – and right here’s which one every character represents. Created by Michael Hirst (The Tudors), Vikings debuted on Historical past Channel in 2013, and regardless that it was initially deliberate as a miniseries, it was rapidly renewed for a second season.

Since then, Vikings has constructed its personal fan base that has caught round for years and thru many deaths and heartbreaking moments, and the sequence is now in its sixth and closing season. Vikings initially adopted legendary Norse determine Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel) and his travels alongside his Vikings brothers. Because the sequence progressed and Ragnar’s story received extra difficult, it shifted its focus to Ragnar’s sons – Bjorn Ironside, Ivar the Boneless, Ubbe, Hvitserk, and Sigurd – and their very own journeys, making them the protagonists.

Vikings is at the moment on a midseason break and it is unclear when it’s going to come again. Within the meantime, it’s value looking again on the characters which have formed the sequence and the inspiration behind them. Vikings takes a whole lot of parts from Norse mythology, and the characters have even shared their devotion to them, however because it seems, the primary characters share some traits with a few Norse gods.

Ragnar – Odin

Odin is sort of current in Vikings in numerous methods: Ragnar (and Bjorn as effectively) was visited by ravens (implied to be Huginn and Muninn, Odin’s companions), Harbard is believed to be Odin in disguise, and Ragnar was stated to be a descendant of the Allfather. Whether or not he was a son of Odin or not, there are a lot of particulars that time at him being, at the very least, a illustration of the Allfather, because the ravens adopted him round, he served as king for some time – as Odin was believed to have been an actual individual, particularly a king, and solely turned a God when he died – and had many visions all through the sequence. Odin is related to knowledge, therapeutic, dying, royalty, struggle, victory, and data, and is usually recognized for having many sons, together with Thor and Baldr – Ragnar will also be related to these issues (some in a much bigger capability than others, after all) and regardless that he didn’t have as many sons as Odin, 4 sons and one daughter are sufficient.

Floki – Loki or Heimdallr

Floki is one among Ragnar’s closest associates and a really expert shipbuilder, however he’s additionally a prankster and essentially the most eccentric of the group. That, alongside along with his title, have made many followers imagine he may both be a descendant of Loki, the god in disguise, or a illustration of him, which may very well be proper – to an extent, as he additionally shares some traits with one other Norse determine. His similarities with Loki transcend his eccentric character and his title being nearly the identical: following the homicide of Athelstan, Floki was imprisoned in a cave by Ragnar, very very similar to Loki within the Norse story “The Binding of Loki”, the place the god was imprisoned for his position within the dying of Baldr.

Nevertheless, many viewers have identified that Floki may be Heimdallr. Floki typically acts as a “gatekeeper” within the sense that he saves individuals from dying, and Heimdallr is a gatekeeper determine for Asgard. The god additionally had foresight, which many hyperlink to the Seer’s response to Floki: when Floki went to see him, the Seer licked Floki’s hand, as a substitute of Floki licking his, as everybody else did because it’s an indication of respect. Many Vikings followers imagine Floki will turn out to be the brand new Seer, which might positively match with the Norse god Heimdallr.

Lagertha – Freya

There was some debate amongst viewers as to which Norse goddess Lagertha represents – Freya or Frigg – however trying past her hyperlinks to Ragnar/Odin, Freya can be the one. This goddess is related to love, magnificence, and fertility, and was typically represented as a war-goddess. As such, she’s the chief of the valkyries, feminine figures who select those that might die in battle and people who might reside, and within the context of Vikings, the valkyries can be her military of shield-maidens. Freya is taken into account the female counterpart of Odin, and he or she receives half of those that die in battle, whereas the opposite half goes to Odin’s corridor, Valhalla. Throughout Lagertha’s funeral, she was proven becoming a member of Ragnar, supporting the concept that she represents Freya.

Björn – Baldr or Thor

Björn Ironside is the son of Ragnar and Lagertha (although in actuality, he’s stated to be the son of Ragnar and Aslaug), and he may characterize two Norse gods: Baldr and Thor. Baldr (additionally known as Balder and Baldur), is the son of Odin and Frigg and brother of Thor. Baldr is thought for his braveness and honor, however his most memorable story is that of his dying. His mom had prophetic goals about it, and so she made each object on earth vow by no means to harm Baldr, they usually all agreed apart from one, which wasn’t even approached by Frigg: the mistletoe. Loki realized about this and made a mistletoe spear, tricked Baldr’s blind twin brother Hödr into capturing it, and killed Baldr on the spot. His dying is paying homage to Björn’s, as he was attacked by his brother Ivar (although not his twin) and was most probably killed.

Björn additionally has some similarities to none apart from the god of thunder, Thor. The god is related to lightning, storms, energy, and the safety of mankind, and was recognized for his relentless slaughter of his foes and battles with the monstrous serpent Jörmungandr (who, by the way in which, is Loki’s little one). Björn’s warrior aspect is extra becoming to the determine of Thor, however he additionally has a whole lot of Baldr in him. Whether or not these similarities between the characters from Vikings and Norse gods are intentional or not is unknown, however they’re enjoyable particulars that make the sequence much more attention-grabbing.

