VIDEOS. They release ‘Atemporal’, an unpublished album by Joan Sebastian on a mournful anniversary

After five years of the death of Joan Sebastian, one of the most important regional Mexican music artists in the country, the album “Atemporal” was released, a material with unpublished songs that show the validity of the so-called King of Jaripeo.

The also called “poet of the people” died on July 13, 2015 at his ranch located in the state of Guerrero located in the southwest of the country at the age of 67 after an arduous battle against cancer that was detected in 1998 .

His legacy continues with themes such as “Tattoos”, “Secret of love”, among many other songs and now the list continues, because with “Timeless” at least 12 new songs were revealed.

Among them is “Amor del bueno”, a collaboration with Angélica María, the so-called Bride of Mexico.

The material is the last one that the Mexican left recorded before dying and from which only two themes had come to light – “Today I am afraid” and “I’m going to buy a dog” -, songs that were published on digital platforms in the past Month of May.

The artistic heritage that the singer has left has inspired great figures, such as Alejandro Fernández who recently paid tribute to Sebastian with the song “Eso y más”, who took advantage of the singer’s birthday on April 8 to release a version and at the same time supporting musicians affected by the current pandemic.

The singer born in Juliantla, Guerrero, began to give hints of his talent when he was eight years old, writing poetry, prose and taking his first steps in music, but it was not until he was 17 years old that he began his prolific career as a singer.

His musical career is made up of more than 40 albums as a soloist and he always tried to be up to date in music, one of the most recent proofs of this was the collaboration he had with the American singer Will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas on the subject “Hey you” in 2013.