VIDEOS. Marvel puts its heroes and villains back to work

The Marvel series for Disney + will return to the set soon as the production company is close to resuming filming of Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Hawkeye.

Production crews for all three fictions have returned to Atlanta to work on sets and pre-production, indicating that filming will resume in the coming weeks.

As reported by Murphy’s Multiverse, filming is expected to resume its course between the end of August and the beginning of September.

The three productions have many unknowns; For example, as for Hawkeye, the actress who will play Kate Bishop has not yet been revealed, although all the rumors point to Hailee Steinfeld, and according to the Marvel site she plans to start official production in October.

Loki will once again have Tom Hiddleston as the popular god of deception in the series, who will seek to answer the question of what happened to the villain after fleeing with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

According to Kevin Feige, both Loki and WandaVision will be linked to the sequel to Doctor Strange, although the presence of Hiddleston in the film starring Benedict Cumberbatch is not confirmed.

Derek Kolstad, creator of John Wick, has joined the writing and creative team for Falcon and the Winter Soldier, details of which have yet to be revealed; What is more than confirmed is the presence of Emily VanCamp and Daniel Brühl, the latter will already appear with the iconic Baron Zemo mask.

We will have to wait to know the plans of the team led by Kevin Feige in the new calendar of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; For now, the long-awaited fourth phase is scheduled to begin with the premiere of Black Widow in theaters, which will presumably arrive on October 30.