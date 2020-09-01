VIDEOS. Los Ángeles Azules pay off their debt with Argentina and unite two cultures in one album

The Mexican group of cumbia Los Ángeles Azules presents this Friday their album “Los Ángeles Azules: from Buenos Aires to the world”, a review of their greatest hits with a tribute to Argentina, a country where they have been welcomed since the 1990s .

“Los Ángeles Azules arrived in Jujuy in the north of Argentina in 1994, a little side from Santa Cruz de la Sierra de Bolivia, they hired us because they said that our rhythm had liked a lot and ‘La cumbia del infinito’ came in strong”, recalled the composer of his greatest hits, Jorge Mejía Avante, in an interview with Efe.

The success in the South American country spread with the arrival of his album “How I’m going to forget you” in 1997 and since then the relationship between Mexico and Argentina when talking about cumbia grew exponentially.

“They tell us:‘ you came to conquer Buenos Aires because you liked your cumbia a lot ’and from there to date they say we are the pioneers. It is said that Argentines are very difficult for them to accept a group, ”said the group’s arranger astonished and happy.

It was mainly the affection that the Mejía Avante brothers were building with their music over the years in Argentina that inspired them to make a collaborative album to share their greatest hits with famous Argentine singers such as Vicentico or Palito Ortega. but also those of a new generation like Lali Espósito or Juan Ingaramo.

However, this fusion of cultures is not only demonstrated when it comes to singing, as Mejía Avante, who is also a co-producer of the album with Rodolfo Lugo, carried out certain changes in the sound to mix the Argentine cumbia with the Mexican.

“Argentina loves them so much that we are going to make a union between both countries, we are going to make a single cumbia to unite them, and that is how this fusion of synthetic rhythms of guitar and organs was created, very typical of Argentina, with the Mexican cumbia. ”Jorge pointed out.

In addition to those already mentioned, the album also features the voices of Abel Pintos, Pablo Lescano, Marcela Morelo, El Polaco, the Chilean Américo, Soledad Pastorutti, Ulises Bueno, Ángela Leiva and Mexicans such as Julieta Venegas and Jay de la Cueva.

“They were chosen by tessitura and the maestro Rodolfo Lugo and I were looking and finding a point where we could leave the song at its level,” said the composer.

LOS ANGELES IN THE VOICE OF THE COLLABORATING ARTISTS

Legendarios is how many artists describe the group formed in 1976 that brings together the talent of six brothers from the Iztapalapa neighborhood located in the south of Mexico City.

His music has crossed borders and generations, achieving inspiration when creating and laying the foundations for a great transformation in Latin music.

“They are quite an institution, they have a beautiful and familiar history of not lowering their arms, they are many years and perseverance. I dare to say that they are the number one cumbia band on the planet without hesitation, “the Chilean singer Américo, who plays” 20 roses “on the album, assured EFE.

Américo assures that not only in Mexico and Argentina the group has made an important mark, because he remembers that since he was a child, the music of the Mejía Avantes resonated in Chile with such force that it was a dream for him to have known them and now be able to call them friends.

“I think the key to their success is that they are faithful to their style, to their lyrics, to their rhythm, and they defend that with everything,” he added.

Recorded live from the Unione Benevolenza room in Buenos Aires, the album includes the most emblematic songs with which the brothers have conquered countries around the world.

“Here in Argentina they are super important, an example to follow in our cumbia, a benchmark, it is an award that they have summoned me,” explained Angela Leiva, who sang “El ribbon de tu pelo” with them.

For his part, Juan Ingaramo was the artist who opened the album with the launch of the unreleased song “Acaríñame” with Jay de la Cueva and Julieta Venegas.

“They are a love, in my experience everything flowed from beginning to end, it was love at first sight on my part, they are the Rolling Stones of cumbia,” said the singer, who adapted to the genre of cumbia accustomed to pop.

However, Vicentico’s participation was one of the most anticipated for Mexican musicians, with whom they had already worked before, and the one who was in charge of one of the band’s most iconic songs: “How am I going to forget you?”

“We have seen each other a few times but for some reason I have the feeling of being in family with them, we looked at each other and the song began to flow, this happens when there is wave, it does not happen always, it happens when there is communion and understanding of music and wave of the heart ”, finished Vicentico