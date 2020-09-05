VIDEOS. Ignite the passion, all RBD music is at the click of a button

After eight years of absence from digital platforms, finally the fans of the group that was made up of Anahí, Christian Chávez, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher von Uckermann and Alfonso Herrera, will be able to enjoy the nine RBD studio albums: ‘ Rebelde ‘,’ Celestial ‘,’ Nuestro Amor ‘,’ Start From Zero ‘and’ Para Olvidarte De Mí ‘, the album in English’ Rebels ‘and the Portuguese editions’ Celestial Versao Portugues ‘,’ Nosso Amor Rebelde ‘and’ Rebelde Edição Português’.

RBD’s new YouTube channel, which has already received YouTube’s Silver Creator Award for exceeding more than 100K followers, presents the band’s official videos such as “Rebelde”, “Ser o Parecer”, “Nuestro Amor” and “Sálvame ”.

The return of the music of RBD to digital platforms, TikTok and in physical format, it is undoubtedly an event expected by thousands of fans around the world, which will continue with the musical legacy.