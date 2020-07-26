VIDEOS. Bugs Bunny turns 80: ‘What’s new, old man?’

Sometimes cartoons can become authentic institutions of the seventh art, as is the case of Bugs Bunny, the Looney Tunes rabbit who has accompanied children (and not so children) throughout generations and who turns 80 this Monday .

Considered the most important animated character of all time, an honor he shares with Mickey Mouse, the “Happy Rabbit” celebration that was born in 1940 ranges from a new series to an exclusive stamp collection designed by the US Postal Service.

And it is that there are few people in the world who have not seen the rabbit in one of their adventures, carrot in hand and emerging gracefully from any entanglement after giving their mythical greeting “What’s new, old man?”, Which now charges more sense than ever.

FROM “HAPPY RABBIT” IN 1938 TO INSTITUCIÓN DE LA PANTALLA IN 2020

Like so many things from the cinema of the last century, the birth of Bugs Bunny was quite accidental and took shape over time.

Warner Bros. needed a new enemy from Porky for a short of the Looney Tones that had just presented Lucas Duck in its previous installment and cartoonists Cal Dalton and Ben Hardaway imagined a rabbit that instead of escaping from its hunter, would reach drive him crazy.

They called it Happy Rabbit.

But that cheery, short, stocky animal that appeared in the 1938 short “Porky’s Hare Hunt” – and some say it mimicked another Disney character – bore little resemblance to the current cartoon rabbit.

It was in 1940 when Bugs Bunny took his personality and final form, after Tex Avery included him in “A Wild Hare” as a cheeky animal coming out of his den to ask his hunter “What’s new, old man?” .

Obsessed with carrots, agile, shameless and repeater of Groucho Marx’s phrases, this was the character who crossed paths with hunter Elmer Grumpy and started a chase that has dazzled audiences decade after decade.

Since then, Bunny has appeared in hundreds of drawings, movies, television series, video games, theme parks, award ceremonies … to the point of becoming the ninth most represented personality in film, according to the Guinness Book of Records.

He has his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an industry where he shared the screen with the basketball giant Michael Jordan in “Space Jam” (1996) and with his biggest rival, Mickey Mouse, after a Warner Bros. agreement with Disney. that forced both to always go out together in the scenes of “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (1988) so as not to steal the limelight. Contracts with star requirements.

“WHAT’S NEW?” NEW DELIVERIES OF THE LOONEY TONES

“I think everyone likes Bugs Bunny because his personality is a bit like we would like to be: He is always the smartest in the room, who says the most comical at the right time … There is something about his personality that connects with all cultures and generations ”, argues the animator Peter Browngardt.

Browngardt has been responsible for creating a new batch of Looney Tunes animated shorts for the new HBO Max platform that has brought Bugs Bunny to the era of streaming.

“We looked at his original shorts a lot, we wanted to be as faithful as possible to the characters, especially with Bugs Bunny, and the rest of the cast, which are some of the best-created cartoons ever,” he says.

Browngardt insists that cartoons are not necessarily “childish,” nor does the small part of the film industry and the strength of the Warner Bros. star character for 80 years prove it.

EXCLUSIVE STAMP COLLECTION

In fact, the United States Postal Service will issue commemorative stamps to celebrate the birthday with 10 designs that show Bugs Bunny in some of his most memorable costumes.

From barber to pianist to basketball player … those are some of the scenes that appear on the stamps from which an octogenarian Bugs Bunny asks “What’s new, old man?”, As if he wasn’t already.