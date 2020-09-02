VIDEO. While still in quarantine, Ángela Aguilar offers details of how she was turned into a doll

After successfully releasing singles such as “Tu Sangre en Mi cuerpo” and “La Tequilera”, and carrying on the legacy of her family, Angela, daughter of Pepe Aguilar, is about to crystallize the production of her own collectible doll.

“They scanned me completely, all the way I am: my face, my body … It doesn’t look like a Barbie at all, because that’s not me and many Mexican women are,” said the singer from her ranch in Zacatecas.

“She has a small nose, no blonde hair. I only identify with my wrist. She’s a ‘mini Angelita’, she’s my baby. I feel that we must have a lot of self-esteem and show our features. I’m proud”.

Angela’s body was completely scanned for the creation of her doll. (Reform)

The influencer also shared that the company in charge of the project, which took more than a year to materialize, was Hollywood 3D Printing, which has worked with several animation studios in the Mecca of Cinema.

“I found the work very interesting: they do a lot of scanning for videogame modeling, and in my case it was from head to toe. Thousands of images that together generate the 3D model.

“The result was given to me a month later, and it was great!” Said Aguilar, just 16 years old.

It was her mother, Aneliz Alvarez, who proposed the idea of ​​creating her own doll for two years, when she was invited to the Latin Grammy ceremony.

Ángela Aguilar is a regional Mexican music artist. (Reform)

“We have been doing a lot of tests and seeing what it would be like. For now, I’m going out with that dress that I wore at that award ceremony, but later on we will put other dresses on sale, like a beautiful one from Oaxaca ”.

The creation of Diego Medel, who is its head designer, will be the one that marks the debut of the doll, which will be announced today with details and presale, and which will be available at angelaaguilaroficial.com

“My dad already saw it and he loved it, the only thing he didn’t like was the heels, he doesn’t like to see me in heels! My grandmother Flor (Silvestre) also saw her, and loved her “.