VIDEO. Venezuelan actor Daniel Alvarado dies from a blow to the head

Venezuelan actor Daniel Alvarado passed away on Wednesday after suffering a fall at his home.

Alvarado died at the age of 70 and was known as “El Negrito Fullero” due to his musical performance of the same name with the Venezuelan bagpipes group Los Cardenales del Éxito.

The soap opera actor and father of the also actress Daniela Alvarado and ex-husband of actress Carmen Julia Álvarez fatally hit her head after a fall from the stairs that took her life.

Alvarado began his career as a bagpipe singer and became famous with his interpretation of the song “El negrito fullero” by the Cardinals of Success, with whom he appeared on live programs such as Sábado Sensacional that Gilberto Correa and the disappeared musical program Frecuencia Latina. that Daniel Sarcos was leading on the Venezolana de Televisión channel in the 90s and that Luis Ramón Pasarella, Javier Calle and Carolina Baute produced for Korta Records.

He studied dramatic art in Maracaibo, when he turned 20 he moved to Caracas to audition in the work “Venezuela erotica”, by Pedro León Zapata. With more than 90 soap operas and 30 plays, Daniel ventured into the world on television with the soap opera “La Cruz de la Montaña”, but was consecrated with the character of Mauricio Lofiego in “La dueña”, soap opera by José Ignacio Cabrujas . He also ventured into the cinema with tapes such as “Cangrejo II”, “De mujer a mujer”, “Macu, the policeman’s wife” and “Shoot to kill”.

In 1991, Daniel Alvarado starred in a television unit (Venevision) in tribute to the Venezuelan baseball player from the Leones del Caracas team, Baudilio Díaz, who the previous year had also died of a domestic accident.

Daniel Alvarado characterized the player Baudilio Díaz for a unit of Venevisión. And both, in real life, end up dying in domestic accidents. Destiny. pic.twitter.com/EdBiEifNY4 — Marco Antonio 🇻🇪📚 (@marcotituana) July 8, 2020

With Carmen Julia Álvarez it was their first marriage and they had two children, José Daniel and Luis; then they remarried and Daniela and Carlos Daniel were born.

In 1998 he married Emma Rabbe with whom he had three children: Daniel Alejandro, Diego José and Calvin Daniel.

The Alvarado family then issued a statement confirming the death of the renowned Venezuelan artist.

The Alvarado family issues a statement after the sudden and sad death of actor Daniel Alvarado. “His extensive and successful acting career in film, theater and television were a reflection of the passion and enthusiasm that characterized him,” he says. Via: @LuisOlavarrieta pic.twitter.com/5JiD34rYFv – LAra’s PRESS (@laprensalara) July 8, 2020

QEPD Daniel Alvarado.