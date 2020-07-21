VIDEO. Tito Nieves and Peruvian Daniela Darcourt put together ‘the complete package’ with the theme ‘If you dare’

The Puerto Rican salsa player Tito Nieves promotes with the new Peruvian singer Daniela Darcourt the theme “If you dare”, in advance of his 45 years as an artist and to promote the career of the interpreter, of whom he told Efe, he has “the package whole ”of being a star.

Although he admitted that he has never met Darcourt in person, the interpreter of hits such as “Fabricando fantasías”, “Sonámbulo”, “Almohada” and “I like it like that” assured that he was impressed with the talent of the South American artist observing her in videos that has been posted on social networks.

Given this, Nieves, 61, stressed that Darcourt, 24, has “the voice, the talent and how she handles herself on stage”, which for him becomes “a complete artist”.

NIEVES: DARCOURT IS THE “WHOLE PACKAGE” MUSICAL

“It is what it is. There are millions of voices around the world and how many voices do not go where they have to go, but Daniela is different for me. I want the world to see the whole package ”, explained the singer known as“ El Pavarotti de la salsa ”.

“What I see in Daniela is that she sings of everything. She is a person to whom you put a microphone, which is not manufactured, and at the moment she sings to you, ‘sonea’ (improvises), she moves well on stage and pleases the public, ”Nieves said of the young singer.

It is not the first time that Nieves records with female performers, as he also did with the legendary Cuban salsa band Celia Cruz, and the Puerto Rican ones La India and Olga Tañón.

“I am only putting a grain of sand in Daniela. She is a complete artist. I am supporting her one hundred percent “, Nieves emphasized of her contribution in the single” If you dare “, written by the Panamanian singer-songwriter Gretel Garibaldi and produced by the outstanding Puerto Rican musician Sergio George.

NIEVES HIGHLIGHTS DARCOURT’S TENACITY

The veteran salsa player also praised the Peruvian singer because “she is a worker, a fajona (fighter) and works for her own, she does not let others do things for her.”

“The best thing about her is the desire to keep going,” Nieves said.

Darcourt, for his part, told Efe to feel excited to be invited by Nieves to record in his new single, highlighting his career and his leadership in the Caribbean musical genre.

“The fact that a person like him has set his eyes on me, taking the genre where it has to be and that has remained, is quite nice,” said Darcourt, from the El Porvenir sector, known for his celebration of the El Mundialito salsa festival. .

THE SAUCE, FOR DARCOURT, DESCRIBES IT AS A PERSON AND ARTIST

“Salsa is a genre that describes me as a person and as an artist, both as a woman and as one who stands on stage, due to my rhythm, mischief, flavor and many other elements,” said the winner of several awards in song and dance. in contests and television programs in Peru between 2008 and 2012.

Darcourt is no stranger to working with Puerto Ricans in the salsa genre either, as she also did with the group N’Klabe on the single, “Probabilidad de amor”.

“Salsa is a flame that keeps me very alive,” said Darcourt, who also has his own album, “Esa soy yo,” which contains salsa and ballad tracks.

DARCOURT DREAMS OF A GREAT PROJECT

But, despite the fact that this album was his “first baby”, Darcourt would also like to produce a second album, with some current salseros, ranging from “the old school” of salsa to more contemporary ones, mentioning some like Nieves, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Oscar D ‘León and José Alberto “El Canario”.

“The sauce will never die in life. Until I close my eyes, that will never happen, “he assured.

NIEVES PREPARES TO CELEBRATE ITS 45 YEARS OF CAREER

However, prior to this great project, Darcourt will participate in a project that Nieves will present on October 3 next to celebrate his 45-year career.

In this musical work, Nieves told Efe that he will review songs from his early career in 1975 with the Conjunto Clásico, such as “Señora Ley”, “Piragüero” and “El Panadero”, his time interpreting songs in English, such as ” I like it like that ”, followed by romantic salsa.