VIDEO. Singer Sebastián Yatra and actress Julissa Calderón will host the Premios Juventud

Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra will premiere as a presenter with the American actress Julissa Calderón during the Premios Juventud ceremony on August 13, the Hispanic network Univision reported on Wednesday.

With this announcement, the members of the team of presenters of the 2020 edition of these awards rise to five, which already included Ana Patricia Gámez, Francisca Lachapel and Borja Voces, members of the cast of conductors of the chain’s programs.

Yatra, who this week released the video for “Don’t Dance Alone”, her collaboration with Danna Paola, will move to Miami for the show, after spending more than four months confined to her family’s house in Colombia.

The artist has four nominations for the awards this year, of which three appear in categories related to social networks: I want more / the artist I always want to see, Together they light my networks and I am struck.

Julissa Calderón (Courtesy)

Yatra’s fourth nomination at the Premios Juventud is in the Video with the Most Powerful Message category.

For his part, Calderón, of Dominican parents, is one of the stars of the successful Netflix series “Gentefied”.

The actress and comedian is nominated in the category of Influencer with Cause !, for her work on behalf of the Latino Afro-descendant and LGBTQ community in the United States.

This year’s edition of the Premios Juventud, Univision’s award for recognizing new talent and connecting with the young Latino audience, will be held for the first time without an audience, respecting the rules of social isolation to prevent contagion from COVID-19.

The ceremony will be held at the Hard Rock Café hotel in the city of Hollywood, located some 20 kilometers north of Miami, “under intense sanitary regulations,” sources from the production team informed Efe.

Univision has yet to announce which artists will participate in the show, but it was learned that the musical numbers will not be accompanied by dancers or grand sets.