VIDEO. Rodner Figueroa almost suffered a heart attack for not paying attention to the body’s signals

Venezuelan communicator Rodner Figueroa turned on the networks after he confessed in a very personal video that a possible heart attack had ended his life.

The talent of the Al Rojo Vivo program said that after his father’s death, he devoted himself fully to taking care of his mother and put aside his own health check.

He says that each year his medical check-up is done near the date of celebrating his birthday (April 9) and during the last visit, the doctor asked him to lower his cholesterol and recommended that he take medication, but Rodner asked him to let him do it. diet and exercises, but on the condition that he would return in two months to check his levels.

Rodner said that making his diagnosis public made him “very embarrassed” since being a young person, who exercises, it was not possible that he was suffering from it.

“But I have reflected and I think I should share my story with you or with anyone who can get this message to you, because it is a warning message. I was about to have a heart attack, they found a 90 percent blocked artery, “said the Venezuelan to his followers.

He added that he did not want to confess because he is a young person, who exercises and diets. “But what is certain is that it has been a very difficult year for me emotionally,” he said, visibly affected.

The truth of the case is that Rodner lost his father last year and he himself made it known on his networks on the day of his birthday on April 9, 2019. And in February of this year, the co-worker of María Celeste Arrarás lost her mother, Mrs. Eucaris, whom she also dismissed and regretted her departure through her Instagram account. Rest in Peace, Eternal Love !!! Thank you for having loved me unconditionally and having overflowed with love all your life !!! ”, was part of the message that Figueroa published at the time.

With the death of his father, Rodner took refuge in his mother who was delicately ill and needed extra oxygen. That attention to her mother caused, as explained in the video, that she did not pay attention to her health, which was also being affected by the pain she was experiencing with her parents. “My mother’s long illness caused me to abandon myself. And it was not that she abandoned me, but that I simply turned to attend to my mother and put myself in the background. And after the death of my mother I adopted very harmful habits, very harmful to my own health, “he confessed.

As advice to others, Rodner said he received alerts and played it down. “And the truth, the cardiologist told me that I was very lucky”, because he almost had a heart attack.

In the headline of the video he posted on Facebook and titled THIS IS MY STORY … I HOPE MY EXPERIENCE WILL BE AN EXAMPLEThis was the message that the young communicator expressed. “I want to share my story with you in the hope that my example will save some life. I am very lucky not to have had a heart attack. He had a 90% blocked artery. I hadn’t been to the doctor in over a year and I left for personal reasons. Congenital diseases are unforgiving and in my case he is a silent killer. I hope my story helps someone not to wait and visit the doctor in a preventive way and thus avoid a lethal disease. “

Here we have the complete video with the message from Rodner Figueroa that in some way could help you or help other people who are surely receiving those alerts from his body and who perhaps are not paying attention to him and that unfortunately when they do it could be too late .