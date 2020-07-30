VIDEO. Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio debuts as a youtuber

Yalitza Aparicio launched her YouTube channel with the publication of a video, which she called simply as Trailer, which she released yesterday.

“What I do, what I think and what I defend. What I am … Come with me on this journey! ”Is the text that the protagonist of Rome included as a description of the video.

“What I do, what I think and what I defend … what I am.” After much work today we open the doors of a new space to continue reflecting together; getting to know new stories, places and people. I invite you to my YouTube channel: https://t.co/gPwkwFQrC5 – Yalitza Aparicio Martínez (@YalitzaAparicio) July 29, 2020

At the moment it is unknown what the artist will share on her channel of the video platform, in which she has, until the closing of this edition, with just over a thousand followers.