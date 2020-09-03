VIDEO. Maluma shows ‘Papi Juancho’ from Miami

With the Miami landscape in the background, Maluma presented his new album Papi Juancho for the first time.

In a prerecorded show that was broadcast live on YouTube, the Colombian performed part of his repertoire.

He started with some of his hits, such as “Vente Pa’Ca”, “Corazón”, “11 PM”, and “Felices los 4″. Later he continued with an acoustic part in which he performed “Marinero” and “ADMV”, both of his latest material.

The native of Medellín used different scenarios and outfits for the moments of the show, which lasted about an hour.

During the broadcast, the singer took the opportunity to publicize a clothing line he made in collaboration with a beer brand.

“It is something we design with all our heart, with our style. This is the Papi Juancho vibe, just enjoy and relax, the beautiful sunsets, feel comfortable with how you are, be authentic. I think they are going to love her, ”Maluma said.

Papi Juancho, his most recent production, is available on digital platforms from August 21.