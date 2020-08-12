VIDEO. Lupillo Rivera sings to the couple of the moment, Belinda and Christian Nodal

After the relationship between Belinda and Christian Nodal became known, apparently, he put Lupillo Rivera … as a demonized bull!

Through social networks, he released his new song dedicated to toxic women, so his followers believe that the singer did hurt to lose the güerita.

“It occurred to me to compose a song for toxic women … it’s a taste,” he commented before hearing a voice from a woman complaining and questioning.

And yesterday, after days of days of rumors about a romance between them, Belinda and Christian Nodal seem to confirm it.

The regional interpreter uploaded a video to his networks in which he and the singer of “Dopamina” are seen giving a very passionate kiss.

“I love you @belindapop. I hope and this ‘publicity’ lasts us for a lifetime my love ”, wrote the singer of“ Se Me Olvidó ”.

Although Belinda has been more cautious when sharing things, she did not hesitate to answer him with: “I love you !!!”.