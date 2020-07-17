VIDEO. Kate del Castillo arrives with the third season of ‘La Reina del Sur’ to regain ground

The star of ribbons like Bad Boys for Life, The 33, Ingobernable, Weeds y All About NinaThe Mexican Kate del Castilla will return with her mythical character Teresa Mendoza in the third season of La Reina del Sur.

This was announced by NBCUniversal in a statement this Wednesday in which he added that this third installment of the saga is possible after “the global success of the first two seasons, we know that viewers are looking forward to the return of this iconic series. We are happy to invite our audience to join us in this next chapter in the life of Teresa Mendoza, a captivating story played by the talented Kate del Castillo. ”

It is undoubtedly one of the most successful plays that the chain can make at this time after the huge loss of audience that it suffered with the most recent installment of its series “The Lord of the Skies” that had the misfortune to eliminate its character main “Aurelio Casillas”, which was not very well received by the audience that expressed it on social networks throughout the season.

But with the return of Kate and “The Queen of the South”, in their third season, they will seek by all means to rebound and regain the ground lost so far against their competitive Univision.

With this launch, the chain mentions that it is launching a renewed approach to creating innovative, cross-platform content for today’s hyperconnected consumers. This same day, the same Kate uploaded a video on her Instagram account confirmed that there will be a third season.

“Telemundo brings a new season of the original series that propelled the network to the top of the rankings and launched the Super Series franchise, making it the most successful Super Series in the network’s history,” said Ronald Day, Vice President. Entertainment executive of Telemundo through the statement.

“’La Reina del Sur’ is an example of how we continue to push boundaries, offering contemporary stories and producing the highest quality content designed for ambicultural Latinos who want to see current and cutting-edge stories on all platforms,” added Day.

On repeated occasions, Kate del Castillo has mentioned to the Los Angeles Times in Spanish that the role of Teresa Mendoza in the series “La Reina del Sur” has been a watershed in her acting career and that it has given her enormous satisfactions and this one for sure will be no exception.

“Teresa Mendoza has always had an incredible reception from fans so I love being part of this legendary series again and bringing them the new season they have been asking for,” said Kate del Castillo.

“The character of Teresa Mendoza gets more interesting with each chapter of the story, and I learn more and more from her. I can’t wait to see what surprises Teresa will bring us this time, ”added the Mexican actress.

Kate del Castillo as Teresa Mendoza (Telemundo)

The new season will also feature the return of the young Colombian girl Isabella Sierra. whom the audience sees every night in “100 Days to Fall in Love” Sierra returns in the role of Sofia, the brave daughter of Teresa Mendoza.

Another one that stays active on the screen with “100 Days to Fall in Love“Is Humberto Zurita (The Centaur’s Beloved, The Queen of the South, Under the Shrapnel, Blood Moon), who returns with his ruthless character of the candidate for the presidency of Mexico Epifanío Vargas.

Kika Edgar, Lincoln Palomeque, Emmanuel Orenday and Dmitry Anisimov will also be back in this third installment.

The second season of “La Reina del Sur”, which premiered after eight years in 2019, ended as the # 1 show on its schedule, regardless of language.

Also it returned to transmit a special reduced version before the premiere of the second installment of “Intimate Enemy.”

Although it did not have a rise in rating in the numbers since that same production is on the Netflix platform, the original version that Telemundo transmitted, did break all the records in digital consumption in the Telemundo app, dominated social media such as # 1 primetime Hispanic entertainment series, was the most-commented drama series on Facebook, regardless of language, and reigned as the most-requested Hispanic series on VOD.

According to the statement, the return of “La Reina del Sur” strengthens Telemundo’s role in leading a new era for Hispanic media with original content made exclusively for Latinos in the United States who are looking for stories that reflect their world: a culture that She is American and Latin at the same time.

Recently, the chain positioned itself as the # 1 channel on YouTube regardless of language; # 1 open TV channel on engagement on social platforms regardless of language; # 1 content provider streaming in Spanish, with more than 3,000 hours of content available on Peacock, the streaming from NBCUniversal that launched yesterday, July 15.

Kate del Castillo (Telemundo)

Announcement of this release will be made on the “30 Rock: A One-time Special” on NBC tonight at 8pm. This is the NBCUniversal Upfront where she will celebrate the stories and talent that will be part of her programming in the 2020-21 television season. The one-hour, commercial-free event will premiere on NBC, with a broadcast on USA Network, Bravo, E !, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC, and will be available for streaming en Peacock Friday, July 17 . This special follows the presentation that Telemundo made in May of its next programming offer, including new seasons of “Falsa Identidad” and “Exatlón Estados Unidos”; the new series “Café con Aroma de Mujer”, “Looking for Frida”, “La Suerte de Loli” and “Malverde”; and the new reality competition “The Dome of Money”.

Kate del Castillo (Telemundo)

About COVID-19

In an interview that Kate gave to the EFE agency, the artist spoke about the “vacations” that she has had at home to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

He also confessed to having been very nervous about “having to travel to Miami from the city of Los Angeles, where he has lived for almost a decade, to fulfill commitments to Telemundo and organize the production of“ Armas de mujer ”, the first original series for Peacock, the new streaming service of the NBCUniversal network that premiered yesterday, July 15. “I had been locked up for more than 100 days and it was difficult, but everything was done with the utmost care,” she told them.

During her confinement, in addition to working on her Tequila brand “Honor”, Kate was also participating in various internet initiatives to raise funds for victims of the coronavirus in Mexico and the United States, in addition to advocating on behalf of animals, one of the causes closest to his heart, as he also told the EFE agency.

Ahead of the upcoming November presidential elections in this country, Kate also expressed concern that

“They are the most important elections for us immigrants and for humanity, you could say.”

On her sympathy for the candidates in the race, Kate was very clear when saying that she does not want to tell people who to vote for, although she clarified that she is not in agreement with what the current administration has done. “Obviously I am anti-Trump and I don’t want to see him re-elected, but people have to vote,” he said.

_With information from EFE