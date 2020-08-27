VIDEO. Joaquin Phoenix invites change from the kitchen to save lives

Joaquin Phoenix returns to the charge in his activism to protect animals.

The Oscar winner for the film Joker is the star of PETA Latino’s new vegan campaign: “Change the world from your kitchen. Be vegan ”.

“We are not a society that believes that it is okay to mistreat animals,” says the 45-year-old actor through a one-minute video that he recorded from his own kitchen, “we intuitively reject the mere fact of thinking about animal abuse because the suffering of an innocent being is unbearable.

“Recently obtained covert images inside a poultry farm in Ohio expose how the factory farm industry discredits our values ​​and exploits our trust. These animals live in hell, “said the actor.

Under the guise of misleading and unregulated labels such as “cageless” and “field,” he adds in the clip, consumers are led to believe that they are making a kinder choice, but they are not.

Joaquin Phoenix (Reform )

“There is so much pain in the world that we are powerless, but we cannot be participants in animal suffering. It is easy to avoid personal responsibility by avoiding the truth. But I hope you join me and reject animal cruelty so much, that you allow yourself to explore the many benefits of being vegan. “

Phoenix has already participated in other campaigns with PETA, including last year they named him Person of the Year.