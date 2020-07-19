VIDEO. J Balvin is having fun now with SpongeBob and his friends

Last week, the audio version of “Water” was made available to those interested, a song specially created for the movie “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run”, which will be released digitally on a date still undetermined from 2021.

Now, the melody and rhythm of the same piece reach the video format through a striking work in which there is no lack of advance images of the film, but which actually has J Balvin, the main vocal interpreter of a composition. which was produced by Puerto Rican Tainy.

In view of the fact that his most recent album is entitled “Colores” and that he has been presenting his own animation videos on his own, it was somewhat natural for Balvin to participate in a project of this kind, since although his lyrics ( much more moderate than those of other exponents of reggaeton) can have sexual advances, the fact that he adorns his concerts with images of dinosaurs is clear proof that he still has the soul of a child.

In this clip, the Colombian actually appears interacting with the popular SpongeBob and Patrick Star characters, whom he takes to an underwater casino where he also develops a party, as part of a fantasy he has after receiving a fish tank as a gift.

“Agua” will be part of a soundtrack that will be released soon and that will also include songs by Tyga, Swae Lee, Lil Mosey, Weezer, Snoop Dogg, The Flaming Lips, Kenny G and Cyndi Lauper, among others.