Video Games Achieve Record US Sales During COVID-19 Pandemic

Érika García / CNET



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

As a consequence of the confinement to which the outbreak has forced us coronavirus (COVID-19), the sale of video games reached US $ 9,580 million during the first quarter of 2020 in the United States, an increase of 11 percent compared to 2019, according to a report by the NPD Group firm.

Some of the most popular games during this period, according to NPD Group, are Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, DOOM Eternal, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, MLB The Show 20 and NBA 2K20.

According to the report, gamers The United States spent $ 10.86 billion on computer games, hardware, and accessories during the first quarter of 2020, representing a 9 percent increase in sales from the previous year.

“Video games have brought comfort and connection to millions during this difficult time,” said Mat Piscatella, a video game industry analyst at NPD Group. “As people have stayed more at home, they have used games not only to have fun and disconnect, but also as a means of staying connected with family and friends.”

The report indicates that the increase in sales of the console and the software for the Nintendo Switch compensated for the falls in other hardware platforms, so that the general market for video game hardware increased by 2 percent this quarter and reached sales of US $ 773. millions.

For its part, Nintendo reported that its Nintendo Switch console reached 55.77 million units soldOf which 21 million were sold during the last financial year that ended in March 2020.

Read more:

The Simpsons: The predictions that the series has been correct [fotos] To see photos