VIDEO. Five members of the Intocable group test positive for COVID-19

Five members of the Intocable group tested positive for Covid-19, except for its vocalist, Ricky Muñoz.

The leader of the group from Zapata, Texas, announced through a video that he broadcast on Instagram that his colleagues René Martínez, Félix Salinas, Sergio Serna, Johnny Lee Rosas and the royal Juan Hernández are in quarantine.

He clarified that the musicians did not catch any of the drive-in concerts they have given and assured that they contracted the virus in their free time.

“First hand we want to announce that unfortunately some of our gang members have tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The members of the group that tested positive for Covid-19 are René Martínez, Félix Salinas, Sergio Serna, Johnny Lee Rosas and Juan Hernández, since then they have received medical attention, ”reported the singer and accordionist from Intocable.

“I also want to warn you that our staff, drivers, people from the office, Alejandro Gulmar, also a member of Intocable, came out negative to the test.”

The Texan group has confirmed shows under the drive-in concept on July 9 and 25, in Houston and Dallas, respectively.

“We suggest checking our social media over the next few days for updates (from the tour). Any questions you have about ticket refunds could be directed to the point of sale where they were obtained. ”

“We want to wish all people who have been affected by Covid-19 a healthy and healthy recovery.”