VIDEO. Elena Rose messes with you in the shower

After spending some years composing for others, he made his official debut as an artist last May when he released the sensual song “Sandunga”, which accumulated 1.5 million views on YouTube within 10 days of its launch; and at the end of the same month, she presented “Fenomenal”, whose video has already been viewed 1.8 million times on the same platform.

Now, the descendant of Venezuelans Elena Rose premieres “The Shower”, a ballad with urban touches on female self-gratification that, according to herself, advocates self-love and encourages women to take control of their own pleasure, despite the fact that That continues to be a taboo subject within the Latino community, still marked by conservative and macho tendencies.

The corresponding music video, which is also available from today and has strong sensuality quotes, has been directed by Jayme Gershen, who has become known for her work for publications such as Vanity Fair and the Wall Street Journal, in addition to Be the creator of the celebrated Emmy-winning documentary “Six Degrees of Immigration”.

In reality, the images show not only Elena Rose under running water, but also in the middle of a foamy tub and in her bed, as the suggestive background of a letter that speaks of the way in which the protagonist of the song seeks satisfaction when cannot see his beloved.