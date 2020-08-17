VIDEO. Chesca breathes new life into memorable Frankie Valli hit with the release of ‘Te Quiero Baby’

In 1967, the legendary Frankie Valli recorded the song “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”, which was very successful at the time. Today 53 years later, the song seems to have taken on new life and in an impressive way in the voice of the Puerto Rican Chesca and the collaboration of Mr. 305, the Cuban-American Pitbull, who now brings to new generations an urban version of this iconic song. which he decided to call “I love you baby” (“I Love You Baby”).

This is not the first time that Chesca and Pitbull have collaborated together, on one occasion the exclusive artist from Saban Music visited our Los Angeles Times studios in Spanish, in El Segundo, CA to tell us about that first collaboration with Pitbull and now in the midst of a pandemic , Chesca is back with a catchy reggaeton version of a classic from the late 60s that in just two days of release has already had more than 1 million 200 thousand visits on the YouTube platform and begins to climb on the Spotify platforms , Apple Music and the others. “My message is very simple, I have a history of survival and persistence. And all I’m doing is for women, so they know that anything is possible and that there is no limit or an ‘expiration day’ “, said the young singer on that occasion, who in the past suffered an accident that turned her off her great debut in music and that led to total depression.

However, today the past is past and Chesca continues to make up for lost time and returns with this video that begins with a scene where a man is observed repairing a car, while his daughter is watching a video on a small blank screen and black where you see the legendary Frankie Valli in the middle of a version of the best known chords of the hit “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You”, but immediately everything turns multicolored and in the foreground we see an energetic Chesca giving voice to the new version “Te quiero baby” (“I Love You Baby”).

With very sexy movements and in front of several old television screens, the young woman born in Puerto Rico with black hair, sings a very sticky and sensual version with urban touches that are supported by the energy and the characteristic style of Pitbull and that make this I had an exciting proposal, while the young woman with honey eyes is seen in the video wasting sensuality on a bed of white lace. “All my music and everything I do have a subliminal message of overcoming obstacles, of moving forward and never stopping,” said the artist, who also composes songs with the experiences she has experienced.

But this time it is a cover, to call it that, in which its fine interpretation stands out, which it catches from the first tune and we do not rule out that it can soon be placed among the favorites of the youth and also that of their parents. since the original version evokes a time when lovers dedicated this theme to their loved ones, something similar to the story with which this video of “Te quiero baby” (“I Love You Baby”) begins and ends with the statuesque Chesca .

Chesca returns with a song where she shares with Pitbull. (CotesLa Saban M.)

At the beginning of the year, before the pandemic, Chesca had made her debut on Univisión’s screen at the Lo Nuestro Awards celebration and at that time, the Puerto Rican girl surprised on stage next to Pitbull in the interpretation of the single “Cinco de Mayo ”, That after having placed the song“ Subelo ”(Further Up), with the collaborations of Static and Ben El, at the top of the Billboard chart.

Today, Chesca already has more than 12 million visits to her YouTube channel where “I love you baby”, which debuted on August 14, continues to add followers, as is happening in the Tik Tok network where young women they are taking it to make their own versions and videos.

Chesca began to gain popularity with “Azúcar”, an urban pop album that she released in October 2018, which managed to combine reggaeton with other Latin sounds that were produced by Grammy winner Jimmy Joker.

You cannot lose sight of it.