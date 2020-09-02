Video calls on Telegram are getting closer and closer

Jason Cipriani / CNET



Telegram could soon add the ability to make video calls like its rival, WhatsApp.

Several Reddit users have found that the messaging app has enabled video calling for some in the iOS 6.3 beta. This is an experimental activation, an action that developers usually perform to perform a controlled test before finally launching a function, so Telegram may not take too long to implement this function.

The discovery of Reddit users coincides with a statement sent by Telegram in April, in which the platform claimed that it was working on a group video calling function. that would come sometime this year.

Telegram currently has 400 million active users per month, a high figure, but which is quite a long way from WhatsApp that exceeds 2 billion active users.

Video calls have become very important during the confinement derived from the ongoing pandemic that took place months ago. Apps like Zoom saw their users grow exponentially during that period as people used video calling to stay in touch with loved ones and to telecommute.