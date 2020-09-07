Video calls on Facebook Messenger increase 70 percent

Budrul Chukrut / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images



Behind the coronavirus outbreak Many of us had to make significant changes in the way we socialize to meet medical recommendations due to social distancing. Fortunately, thanks to the many digital options it is easier than ever to keep in touch with our loved ones, without leaving home.

Social media and online communication services are beginning to feel the impact of people who increasingly rely on this type of technology to keep in touch. This is something Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg mentioned in a press conference call last week, and on Monday, March 23, the company provided numbers to show how use of these services has increased.

According to information shared with CNET, by the end of last week, Facebook Messenger video calls had increased 70 percent from a previous week, and the time people spend on video calls has doubled worldwide. Similarly, voice and video calls on WhatsApp have more than doubled, compared to last year, in the places hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Like other social platforms, including Twitter and Youtube, Facebook is fighting misinformation, fake news, conspiracy theories and rumors about the coronavirus. However, it is also a center that facilitates communication between people, since communities and families are currently separated by isolation orders. According to the company, community leaders and health professionals have used the platform to distribute information and support. In the UK alone, one million Facebook users belong to one of the 1,000 local support groups that emerged from COVID-19.

Increased use of these platforms could affect Facebook’s ability to handle traffic. However, Zuckerberg said during the press call that the company is preparing to respond if usage levels rise further.

“We are trying to make sure that we can be at the forefront of this challenge,” he said. “Right now, this is not a massive outbreak in every country in the world, but if it gets there, then we really need to make sure that we are aware of this from an infrastructure perspective and make sure that we can continue to provide the level of service that people need at a time like this. “

Users in Italy

After China, Italy is the country hardest hit by the coronavirus, with approximately 54,000 confirmed cases and nearly 5,000 deaths as of the day this article was published.

Facebook said that users around the world have supported Italians in this difficult time with more than 2 million posts expressing solidarity. This data was measured by counting the encouraging words within the publications, such as andra tutto bene (everything will be fine) or io rest house (I will stay at home). The most supportive countries were the United States, Germany, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and France.

Massimo Cavallari / Getty Images



“In the state of emergency we live in, people in Italy and other countries affected by COVID-19 need to obtain timely information, stay in touch with their loved ones and share messages of hope,” said Laura Bononcini, Director of Facebook of public affairs for southern Europe.

Being isolated inside the house, the Italians have sung from the balconies, but they have also increased the time on the cell phone. Last week views within Instagram and Facebook Live doubled in Italy.

Italian researchers have taken advantage of Facebook’s Data for Good program (which shares data with health researchers and non-profit organizations) to study the spread of the pandemic. Researchers at the University of Pavia, near Milan, are using both public data such as high-resolution population density maps, as well as private data such as the Disease Prevention Maps program in the hope of developing ideas that support the local response to the outbreak.

There is still much that is unknown about this virus, so the work being done by the University of Pavia plays a fundamental role in assessing the progress of the virus.

Meanwhile, the situation in Italy entered a new phase on Sunday, March 22, as the government prohibited any movement within the same country. With the freedom of movement increasingly restricted, the Italian Department of Civil Protection has made a live broadcast on Facebook every day at 6:00 pm local time to release the latest figures. The country’s prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, has also used Facebook Live to communicate with citizens.

Politicians are also using social media to spread official information. Facebook indicated that the profiles of the rulers of Italy have more than 2 million followers, while thousands of support groups have sprung up in the country.

“People are coming together and forming communities to support each other and help those in need,” Bononcini said. “More than ever, we appreciate the value of bringing people together for the common good.”



