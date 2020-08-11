VIDEO. Belinda and Christian Nodal eat kisses and now they do not hide their relationship

The romance between Belinda and Christian Nodal is no longer a secret, at least that is how both interpreters have made it clear, after they released a video in which they are seen giving a very passionate kiss.

In the clip shared by Nodal on his social network account, the couple is seen on board a boat, hugging.

“The unexpected doesn’t need explanations. All I know is that with that unique, beautiful, crazy and pure soul that you have, you stole the greatest love of my life from me and made me believe even in pa always.

“I love you @belindapop. I hope and this ‘publicity’ lasts us for a lifetime my love ”, wrote the interpreter of“ Amor a Primera Vista ”.

Although Belinda has been more cautious when sharing things, she did not hesitate to answer him with: “I love you !!!”

Over the weekend, both artists shared the stage of La Voz México to sing a duet to Christian Nodal’s song “From the kisses that I gave you” and many think that these kisses that were given on the water were the rehearsal for this presentation in the Mexican screen Will it be?