VIDEO. Balvin, Maluma and Nicky Jam join Feid to become an absolute trend

Some time ago, the Colombian Feid released the song “Porfa”, accompanied by Puerto Rican descendant Justin Quiles; And in a few days, without owing it or fearing it, the piece reached first place on Spotify’s global song list, with more than 120 million views in its video version published on YouTube.

Simultaneously, it devastated different Latin American territories, where it became number 1 in Colombia, 2 in Argentina and Uruguay, 4 in Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru, and 6 in Bolivia and Spain (which, of course , is a European country).

After this unquestionable triumph, a week ago, the same South American decided to appeal to a ‘remix’ that, despite having been carried out in full quarantine, managed to summon the greatest figures of the urban genre, such as J Balvin, Maluma and Nicky Jam, to which the Panamanian Sech joined.

But the novelty of this weekend is the release of the corresponding video clip, which can be seen here, and that despite having been filmed supposedly in Miami, shows separate images of all the singers involved, which leads us to imagine that each one he made his parts at his own risk and expense.

Be that as it may, the use of race cars from the 90s gives unity to the whole matter, and the fact that the clip is now in position 21 in YouTube’s “Trending Topic” is further proof of the explosive possibilities that this kind of artistic unions have.