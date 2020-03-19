Vicki Gunvalson Joins Tamra Judge By Unfollowing Shannon Beador After She Hangs With Kelly Dodd

The drama continues! Vicki Gunvalson joined Tamra Judge by unfollowing Shannon Beador after she frolicked with former friend-turned-enemy Kelly Dodd.

“Amigas” no additional? It sure appears to be that technique as former Precise Housewives of Orange County stars Vicki Gunvalson, 57, and Tamra Judge, 52, have every unfollowed Shannon Beador, 55, on Instagram. Their social media switch received right here at an fascinating time as a result of the mother-of-three appears to be on good phrases as soon as extra with Kelly Dodd, 44, after that that they had a major falling out over a ton of drama that occurred between them every on and off the current remaining yr. Shannon posted {a photograph} of her and Kelly on a double date of sorts with their respective males John Jannsen and Rick Leventhal on Saturday, March 14, that raised a ton of eyebrows from the current’s fanbase over why they’re abruptly buddies after Vicki & Tamra departed from the gathering in January.

Tamra, who has primarily caught by Shannon’s aspect over the last few years when it received right here to many components of her life like her divorce from now ex-husband David Beador, posted a extremely cryptic message hours after the QVC character shared the pic of her and Kelly. “Fake buddies are like shadows,” it be taught. “They observe you inside the photo voltaic nonetheless depart you at nighttime.” She unfollowed her on the favored social media platform spherical that time and now Vicki has carried out the an identical as of Wednesday, March 18.

RHOC followers believed that Vicki & Tamra’s exit had one factor to do with Shannon & Kelly abruptly being cool with one another as a result of the latter two are nonetheless apart of the long-running Bravo current. “Any individual talked about as shortly as a result of the dos amigas we’re out that she may very well be bff with Kelly,” one hypothesized. Comedian Amy Phillips joked regarding the Coronavirus pandemic in relation to their situation, saying, “Oh my god! Covid-19 is bringing Housewives once more collectively!”

Kelly’s falling out with The Tres Amigas first occurred when she and Vicki have been on the outs within the path of the beginning of season 13. Points escalated when the “OG of the OC” accused her of doing cocaine in the midst of the current’s reunion in November 2018. The Optimistic Beverage proprietor’s friendship then deteriorated with Tamra and Shannon as season 14 progressed the place wild rumors unfold like Kelly being part of an alleged “intercourse put together”.